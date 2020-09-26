Victor Daniel Deluna



Victor Daniel Deluna passed away from heart failure on September 9, 2020 at age 29. He attended North Salem HS and received his diploma from Barbara Roberts HS in Salem,OR Victor later went to be a part of Jobs Corps in both Astoria, OR and Kansas City, MO Victor had a big heart and loved everyone around so much. An example of his kindness to others was he recently bought McDonald's meals to the Union Gospel Mission shelter residents, just because.



Victor is proceeded in death by his brother, Raymond Deluna and his father, Russell Deluna. He is survived by his mother Michelle Deluna, his grandparents Don and Cathy Barnes, his cousin Kelsey Jones as well as many other friends and family members.









