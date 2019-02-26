Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem First Baptist Church
Salem - Victor Donald Wiens, 84, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 21st. He is survived by his daughter Valerie Baley and was predeceased by his wife, Valdean, and his children, Vicki Wall and Scott Wiens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Union Gospel Mission. Funeral services will be performed by Pastor Mark Hanke at Salem First Baptist Church on Thursday, February 28th at 2:00 pm. Private interment at Restlawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 26, 2019
