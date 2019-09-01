Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Victor Samuel Johns Obituary
Victor Samuel Johns

Salem - Victor Samuel Johns peacefully passed away on August 28, 2019 at age 86. Born in Salem, Oregon on February 23, 1933 to Stuart and Katie Johns, Vic lived in and around Salem most all of his life. He joined the Army after high school and spent two years in Japan before returning to Salem where he married Joyce Brown, whom he had known since childhood. They were married July 27, 1956, and had two children, Bill in 1957 and Deanne (Dee Dee) in 1962.

Vic became an electrician and worked in that profession for 30 years, but his passion was always fixing up houses. He and Joyce would fix up one house at a time on evenings and weekends while he worked as an electrician during the week. At 55 he began building and fixing up houses full time and loved every minute of it, completing his last house flip at age 80.

Vic had a loving spirit, a positive attitude, and many close lifelong friends. His family and friends meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Johns in 2011, and is survived by his son, Bill Johns, daughter Deanne Mahoney, grandchildren Michelle, Ryan, Sara and Mitch, and three great grandchildren Mia, Auna and William. They will all miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday September 6th at Restlawn Funeral Home. 201 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, Oregon 97304. Private interment Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 1, 2019
