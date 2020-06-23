Victor Stephen Gilliam



Silverton - Vic Gilliam was the firstborn son of Martha Marilyn Balser Gilliam and Earl Joe Gilliam. He was born in Dover, Ohio on July 21, 1953, two years after his big sister, Felicia. In 1956, when Vic was three years old, the Gilliam family of four moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1966, after the birth of Vic's little brother, Joe and sister, Sue, his family moved west to Mt. Tabor, Portland, Oregon where his dad would become President of Warner Pacific College. Vic graduated from Franklin High School in 1971, the same year his littlest brother, Steve, was born. Vic graduated from Warner Pacific College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. In 1982 he obtained a Master of Education from University of Virginia and received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from his alma mater in 2016. Vic eldest daughter, Leanne Ruby, was born in 1985 and his youngest, Becky Sue, was born in 1989 in Salem, Oregon. In 2003, Vic married Becky Arnett from Seattle forming a family with Becky and her son, Taylor Arnett Hussey. Vic had a variety of careers but by far the most impactful began in 1976 when he was hired by Gerry Frank, Chief of Staff to Senator Mark O. Hatfield, and started working as a legislative aide for one of his heroes. Senator Hatfield would become a lifelong mentor and friend and Vic's time working for the Senator in Washington, DC and throughout Oregon would awaken a desire to facilitate change through bipartisan relationships and servant leadership. In 2006 Vic was selected to be the Oregon State Representative for District 18. He was sworn in for this first term as State Representative in 2007 and proudly served until 2017 when it became clear Vic would not be able to effectively represent his district and serve out his term due to illness. During the last five years of his life, Vic was drawn to a deep place in his Christian faith. He became increasingly aware of the truth of the personal, intimate love and grace of Jesus for all of His created beings. When Vic had lost his speech and much of the ability to move his body, he convinced his caregivers, Javier and Billy, to drive him around Salem and Silverton making deliveries of fresh local strawberries & blueberries, customized candy bars fondly called "GRACE and MERCY BARS" and custom-made bumper stickers that read, JESUS LOVES YOU SOOO MUCH. Vic is survived by his wife, Becky, daughters, Leanne Ruby (Julien Flacassier), Rebecca Sue (Sam Madge), and stepson, Taylor Arnett Hussey, his father, E. Joe Gilliam, sister, Felicia Capps (Rod), brother, Joe Gilliam, sister, Sue Carpenter (Brent), and several nieces and nephews. Vic cared deeply about the Union Gospel Mission of Salem. A Gofundme is being established in his honor. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store