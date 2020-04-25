|
Victoria Palmer
Salem - On Monday, April 13th the world lost a very beautiful and loving person. She touched the lives of so many, in so many ways, and all who knew her loved her.
Vicki was born in Marin County, CA to Warren and Bea Palmer. He father was a successful lawyer in San Francisco and Vicki had the privilege of growing up in moderate affluence. During her childhood she was fortunate enough to be able to partake in ballet lessons, riding lessons, music lessons and more. Her family owned a vacation home in Lake Tahoe and she spent a month there each summer with her mother and brother while Dad continued to work in the city. In some ways an idyllic childhood.
Unfortunately, her childhood was tragically impacted by active alcoholism in both of her parents, enduring arguments that sometimes led to violence between her parents and that led to emotional scars that followed her through her entire life.
Her fortunes changed when she herself realized that she had become an alcoholic. At age 53 she walked into the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous and began a journey in recovery that gave her the loving family she always wanted, a warm and safe place to learn and grow, and an amazing opportunity to help others, one which she was born for.
Vicki had many interests that she pursued with her full attention and energy. Energy was never in short supply with Vicki. She was born with a motor, and she could spend a whole day quilting or a whole day in the yard weeding with equal ease. One of her great passions was her work with the union- she was a shop steward for over 25 years and the chief steward at the Oregon Department of Revenue for more than 10 years. She even did a short fill-in stint as president of the SEIU local-503. During the bi-annual collective bargaining sessions it was not uncommon for Vicki to put in her usual 8 hours at work, head over to the union hall, and participate in bargaining sessions that could last well past midnight. Then get up and go to work the next day. She never backed down from her calling and passion to put the needs of the American worker where she believed they belonged. Those who disagreed with her at least had to respect her honesty, diligence and hard work. She wanted people to be able to earn a living wage and work in decent conditions and be able to afford health care, and she wanted this simple kindness for everyone.
Her passing was due to late stage lung cancer. It probably didn't help that from age 18-38 she was a two-pack-a-day, non-filter cigarette smoker. Otherwise she was astoundingly healthy. She fought her hard battle for 3 years with nary a whimper, just not her style.
She will be missed deeply and forever by her loving husband Alex and a host of friends and family that loved her dearly. She leaves behind an older brother Fred who still lives in the Bay Area near San Francisco.
Due to the current conditions with the covid-19 virus her funeral service will be postponed for a date in the future.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
