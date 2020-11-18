1/
Victorine Bangert
Salem/Bend - (1930 - Nov 7, 2020) An amazing life lived in 3 countries, with the kindest big heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. Born in Indonesia, Vicky aka Oma, came to Oregon in the 1960s from The Netherlands with her husband Dudley (2007) and 4 children; 2 more children were born in the U.S. Lived in Salem for over 40 years before moving to Bend. She is survived by her children, Barb, Patsy, Dixy, Gene, Quintin and Tim, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous friends she cherished deeply. There will be a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers we continue to request that donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, http://wvh.org, 503.588.3600. Their care for Dudley was invaluable.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
