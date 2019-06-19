Vince Milligan



Salem -



10-13-1924



6-10-2019



Vince Milligan passed away June 10th 2019 peacefully, at Capital Manor Retirement Village in Salem, Oregon. He has resided in Memory Care the last two years. He has lived at Capital Manor with his wife Dorothy since 2005. He was 94 years old.



Vince was born near Philip South Dakota to Bert and Ruth Milligan. He was the 5th of 8 children. When Vince was 16 the family moved to the Silverton /Abiqua area of Oregon. At the age of 18 he went to work as a Welder in the Portland Shipyards building liberty ships for WWII. When Vince was 19, he joined the US Navy as a Radioman. He flew in a TBM-3 Avenger Torpedo Bomber off the carrier USS Makin Island CVE-93 in the South Pacific. He Served until the end of WWII.



After WWII Vince joined the Salem Oregon Fire Department. He retired after 33 years as a Battalion Chief. Also, after WWII he met his future wife, Dorothy. They were married in 1950. Vince and Dorothy attended Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem, and more recently St. Johns Lutheran Church in downtown Salem. Dorothy passed away 3 years ago.



Vince is Survived by his son Patrick Milligan, his brother Don Milligan, and his sister Marie Arthur.



Vince enjoyed wood working, and refinishing antique furniture. Building and remodeling houses. He owned and enjoyed driving several antique cars. He liked working on and repairing antique clocks.



The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Capital Manor for the wonderful care of Vince and Dorothy during the end of their lives.



Services will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial St SE Salem, Oregon.