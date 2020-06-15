Vincent Gerard Till
Silverton - Vincent (Jerry) Gerard Till, of Silverton, Oregon passed away on June 10, 2020 at his home. He was 91. Vincent (Jerry), husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was born on September 28, 1928 in Seattle, Washington to Vincent and Anna Marie Beller Harrold. Jerry lost his father to tuberculosis in 1934. His mother Anna Marie re-married in 1939 to Leo Joseph Till who adopted Jerry, his brother Donald, and sister Theresa. Jerry attended the Briscoe Boys School in Kent, Washington and the last year of High School at the Mt. Angel Abbey. After graduating from high school, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1948 to 1952. He was assigned to Fairchild AFB with B29s, preparing them and doing maintenance on them.
In 1952, he married Elma (Babs) Viola Brown in Mt. Angel, Oregon, and together they had four children, Donna, Rose, Cecelia and Helen. In 1954 he re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his retirement of 20 years of military service in 1969. He retired with the rank of senior master sergeant after serving in the Strategic Air Command for 12 years, the Air Defense Command for 4 years and in the Tactical Air Command for 4 years. He served tours in Korea and Vietnam wars. He received the Bronze Star Medal in August of 1962 for meritorious service as Fabrication Branch Superintendent, 31st Field Maintenance Squadron, Republic of Vietnam, while engaged in ground operation against an opposing armed force from 22 December 1967 to 20 October 1968. His exemplary leadership, personal endeavor, and devotion to duty reflected great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. Jerry received a special award while stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base for his contributions for building and assembling of a 20-foot, propeller-driven swamp skiff, named, "Big Brother," for the AFB Fire Department. It was to be used for rescue work in the mud flats near the Base.
After retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1969, Jerry and his wife Babs built a log home in Scotts Mills, Oregon on property they had purchased prior to retirement where they had several acres of Christmas trees. In 1992, he and Babs moved to Silverton, Oregon. In 1993, Jerry volunteered his time and skills to the Silverton Mural Society and in 1997 he became President of the society spending the next 20 years involved with fund raising, securing artists to paint murals, planting and watering flowers around murals throughout Silverton, inspecting the protective coatings of murals, giving tours to the public and school children, and a host of other activities. Friends and fellow mural society members honored Jerry with a plaque from the City of Silverton for his "uncounted hours of volunteer service" that earned him the "gratitude and friendship of the entire community." The "murals" were Jerry's pride and joy, particularly, Norman Rockwell's, The Four Freedoms murals. He believed that freedom isn't free and gave of himself to make a difference in this world. Today, there are 30+ murals throughout Silverton, many of which commemorate historical and locally significant events.
In 1999, Jerry and his wife were honored as Silverton's First Citizens for their many contributions to the community of Silverton. Additionally, he and Babs were passionate square dancers for over 45 years, including dancing with the Willamette Squares.
Jerry was kind and a very hard worker who always put his whole self into whatever he did. He enjoyed people and always gave encouragement to many. He often would tell people to, "keep their motors running." He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed singing "Happy Birthday" to friends and strangers. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Elma (Babs) Viola Brown Till; daughters Donna Till Zimmer, Rose Till Walton, Cecelia Till Tobey and Helen Till Kelley; sons-in-law, James Zimmer, Jimmie Walton, Phil Kelley; 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; Theresa Ann Till Pajot, Sister. His brother Donald Joseph Till predeceased Jerry.
There will be a Visitation at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon, Thursday, June 18th from 2 to 5:00 pm.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private Mass and private burial will follow at the Willamette National Cemetery.
The private procession for Jerry Till on Friday, June 19th will start between 10 and 10:15 am along N 1st Street, Silverton, Oregon. The procession will pause at the Four Freedoms Murals.
Live streaming of the Mass for Jerry can be viewed at: youtube saint mary's catholic church. Mass will start at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, National Processing Center, P O Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.