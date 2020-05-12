|
Viola K. Wade (Ashwill)
Silverton - Viola Kay Wade passed away in Silverton Or, April 24, 2020 with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was born March 27, 1935 in Williston, ND to parents Jerry and Lillian Ashwill. She graduated from Gaston High school in 1953, after which she started working at a bank in Yamhill, Oregon. It was there she met the love of her life Richard Wade. They were married on January 22, 1955. This year they celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss. She was known by Vi to many friends and some of her family called her Kay. No matter the name you knew her by, she always greeted you with a big hug and if you were lucky maybe a baked good or homemade jam.
Her hobbies included singing in church choir and Sweet Adelines, crocheting (especially baby blankets) reading, traveling, baking delicious treats and talking to any baby she came across. Her family was her greatest joy and she never missed an opportunity to show her love & support.
Viola is survived in death by her Daughter and Son-in-law Terri and Jeff Eden; Grandson Justin Eden; Granddaughter and Grand Son-in-law Lacie and Patrick Sablan; Great Grandchildren Jaden, Jeremiah and Jameson Sablan; and her Brother and Sister-in-law Lee and Barb Ashwill. She is preceded in death by her Husband Richard Wade; Son Randall "Randy" Wade and Parents Jerry and Lillian Ashwill.
A service for Viola will be held at a later date.
