Violet Emily Malone
Salem - On Sunday, September 15, 2019 Violet Emily McMurren Malone passed away. Violet, aged 96, will be terribly missed by her family. She was born on the 30th of April 1923 in Portland, Oregon to Roscoe and Mary McMurren. She was born an only child but took up a central role in a huge extended family when she married Arnold Malone in 1942.
Vi graduated from high school in Elgin OR. She spent most of her childhood with her Grandma Wilson. She met and married her husband Arnold after high school. She lived with his family while he was serving in World War II. They settled in Detroit and then Salem OR. Vi had a long career with Montgomery Wards where she won awards as a successful furniture salesperson. She retired from Wards in the early 90s.
After retirement, she and Arnold moved to La Grande where they were once again surrounded by family. After Arnold's death in 1993, she lived with both daughters and then her granddaughter Kristi.
Vi loved to travel and had lots of opportunities with her two daughters and their families living far away. She often travelled and was able to see lots interesting places. Her last long trip was to MA just 5 years ago. In her later years family came to see her regularly as she slipped into dementia.
Vi was predeceased by her husband Arnold, her son Ron, and her Son-in-law Gary Derrick. She is survived by her daughters Ketty Derrick and Billie (Jim) Plasker. Granddaughters Debra (Keith) Boucher, Kristi (A.J.)Coulombe, Kindra (Bruce) Willits, and Wendy (Nyssa) Hadnot will miss her dearly.
She will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren - Allie Boucher, Brian(Kaitlyn) Boucher, Stephanie (Tyler) Kennelly, Brittany Willits, Emily Willits, Zach Dobney, Tristan Dobney, and Jayla Coulombe, and two great-great grandsons - Teddy Kennelly and Colton Boucher. Along with these, she will be missed by countless nieces, nephews, and their extended families.
Special Thanks to the staff at Salem Hospital for their exceptional care of our Mom. A special thank you to the Nurses and CNA's in Building B Floor 6.
A Memorial service is planned to be held in LaGrande, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019