Salem - The light of my life went out today, her name was Violet Jean Arnheim. She was born Violet Jean Sample in Falls City, Oregon on April 3, 1955. Her parents were William 'Bill' and Rosemary Sample, who preceded her in death. She spent her early years roaming the hills and the family orchards of Falls City, much of which was settled early on by the Sample family. Home was a bit light on creature comforts, she talked of watching spiders creep through gaps in wall boards and sleeping under a dozen blankets during the cold winters. Playing with her collection of dime store jewelry, hidden in the doghouse, (jewelry-wearing was frowned upon by her family) and eating fresh fruit from her father's orchard was some of her favorite memories. At times it was lonely for her, but she would soon be joined by a sister Lynell, three years to her junior.



Early school was held in a one-room schoolhouse along with 18 other students. Later, she would attend Parrish Middle School, and graduate from North High respectively. Early on, things became hard, her father's untimely death due to DDT poisoning and her mother's mental illness, which made it difficult to care for the girls, resulting in them going to live with their grandparents George and Frances Starr. Life though, not always easy, but it was good. She learned many of the things that later in life would become her passions; cooking, crocheting, tatting and working the soil, one of her favorites.



The working years, at times, involved working three jobs while attending college. A summer job working with a migrant program with the Salem school district would lead to a job with the district that would go on to help define the rest of her life.



She was hired in 1976, as a temp to open the then new Gubser Elementary School, and would go onto become the school's head custodian. Her positive manner, strong work ethic and a willingness to go the extra mile to get the job done made her an immediate hit with staff and administration. She would go on to become not only one of the first women to work in that class in what was then a largely male position, but went on to become the first woman lead in an elementary school, later first lead in middle school, while opening Stevens middle school, and then Violet would go on to open over a dozen schools over her 32-year career, not something for the faint of heart. She would eventually move to a supervisory position working out of central services.



While working at Mary Eyre Elementary, another chapter would unfold; in the form of a scruffy-looking gentleman who arrived in her freshly-cleaned lunchroom, covered in dust and having just come from mowing the school's lawns. Later, she would claim to have felt 'dizzy' when she first saw him, he would counter it with "it was probably just all the dust." Harry Arnheim had only been on the grounds for a short time, but they would become friends over the course of their visits, and she would wait on her lunch so as to have time to talk to him. Three years later, they moved their relationship up a bit, and two years later they were married. Her only regret was Harry was unable to carry her across the threshold as he had broken his wrist the week before, he offered a piggy back ride, but she respectively declined.



Marriage brought on yet another role, as a mother to Harry's 7 year-old son Timothy. Tim was a handful, but her determined and gentle nature made a paramount difference not just in his life, but in the lives of the four grandchildren he presented her with. Things were hard at times, but she would often say that Harry helped to balance her, something that most would note was very mutually shared.



Eventually time would take its toll; a collision of two-family genetic disorders would go on to make walking and just getting around in general very problematic. As well as making the veins and valves in her body subject to failure, a gallbladder surgery would lead to the discovery of an abdominal aortic aneurism at an already life-threatening stage. Later, it would become breast cancer, hip replacement and leg valve repair. Though she was a survivor, the true test would come in the constant pain her family illness would bring her, never 'if' it hurt, but always how much it hurt and to what degree. The last years of her life, she required the use of a walker to get around, and the risk of falling was a constant fear. The few weeks before her death were better, and she even was looking forward to a date night with her husband Harry. The end was mercifully quick; while doing something she dearly loved, which was cooking for the people she loved, she suddenly called out gasping Harry's name, she fell to the floor and never got back up. The super human effort of the EMT's were unable to relight the spark, she died on June 21, 2020 in the home she loved, in the arms of her husband.



Violet leaves this world a much more beautiful place than she found it. The creations she made for friends and family, both tatted, baked and crocheted would literally require volumes to present. She won numerous ribbons at the State Fair for both handmade items as well as baked ones, which were a testament to the quality of her work, including a 1st place in the master category for a crocheted bag.



She also leaves behind the people who loved her and she, in return, loved and cared for: her husband of 30+ years, her son Timothy, and four grandchildren Triston, Madyson, Allegra, and Bronwyn, all of which she held a great pride in the young adults they were becoming. She is also survived by her sister Lynell (estranged) and a litany of family and friends, too numerous to mention. She also leaves her four-legged types; Poppy the dog, and Eddie and Tessie the cats, her animals were a constant joy to her.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when a time can be determined. She would love a donation to the "Salem Friends of Felines" Assc.



Thank you so much to the EMT's and police officers who tried so hard to help, as well as all who have offered their support and those who have taken the time to care enough to read this note. Cared for by City View Funeral Home.









