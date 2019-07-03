Violet S. Carter



Salem - Violet Skorniak Carter died peacefully at home in Salem on July 1, 2019. Born on April 19, 1919 in Scobey, Montana, she just celebrated her 100th birthday. She will be buried next to Homer, the love of her life, at Belcrest Memorial Park. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vi's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Queen of Peace Church building fund.



Violet lived her faith. She was compassionate, generous and always wanted to take care of other people. She was accepting of everyone, always open and willing to listen to other points of view. She always had a smile and was ready to help. These are qualities that she passed on to her family, as well as everyone else she touched.



Born to Polish immigrants in a corn field outside of Scobey Montana, Vi was the 9th of 13 children. The family lived on a country farm. They were rich with family love.



She married Homer in December 1945 and they had 7 children: James, MaryAnn, Bill, Sue, Helen, Pat and Dan. She has 40 grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.



Vi was valedictorian in High School and was a life-long learner. She was awarded a 4-year college scholarship and graduated with a teaching degree from University of Jamestown in North Dakota. She went on for a Masters' Degree at Montana State University in Bozeman. She received a summer scholarship to Vassar College in New York. She was an educator, counselor and social worker for more than 40 years. Always active, even after retirement she worked with her brother Bob in real estate until she was 87.



Her family, church and community have always been the most important parts of her life. Even well into her 90's she was volunteering with Soroptomist International, Queen of Peace Church, fundraising for the carousel at Salem's Waterfront Park, and helping the homeless. Vi taught bridge and pinochle well into her late 80s.



There are many stories of her childhood and her life that have helped shape this wonderful, kind and thoughtful mother, wife, friend, sister, aunt, grandma. We never heard her speak an unkind word about anyone. She is an inspiration and is admired by all of us. She will be with us forever. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 3, 2019