Virett Ray English
Virett Ray English, 70, of Turner, Oregon passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Virett was born to Florence Opal and Chester Edward English on December 10, 1949 in Woodburn, Oregon.
This amazing man was an entertainer who brought laughter and joy to thousands of lives. He had a love of the outdoors, but an even stronger love of people. He never met a stranger!
Virett leaves behind his loving wife Sandy English; wonderful children including daughter Sara and husband Joe Koenig, son Ryan and wife Carly Justino English, stepdaughter Danielle and husband Joey McAlhany, stepdaughter Jessie and husband Jeromy Goodpastor, and amazing grandchildren Noah, Kaden, Jaelynn, Ella, Brooklyn, Ross, Eli and Emmitt. He also leaves behind a large extended family and many beloved friends.
A celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 12:00pm in the gym of Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Hwy 99E SE Jefferson, OR 97352. We encourage those coming to write down and bring a special memory shared with Virett Ray English. If unable to attend please email memories to [email protected] or visit www.cornwellcolonial.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019