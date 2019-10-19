Services
Stayton - Virgil Ray Forrest, age 79, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Salem, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1940 in Hulbert, Oklahoma to Jefferson Ray and Bessie May (Hakes) Forrest.

Virgil grew up in Oklahoma but later moved to the Valley when he was 20 years old. After 20 years in the Valley, he moved to Goldendale, Washington. He then moved to Stayton, where he lived until his passing.

Virgil married Esther May (Colt) Valentine on May 5, 1984 at Bethel Baptist Church in Aumsville, Oregon. They spent 35 wonderful years together.

Virgil owned his own landscaping business which he ran with his sons, and he greatly enjoyed his work. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to church, spending time with family and gardening.

Virgil was preceded in passing by his parents, his sisters Sharon and Barbara, and daughter Fonda. He is survived by his loving wife, Esther Forrest; children, Cheryl Cook, Melinda Taylor, Virgil Forrest, Jr., Sylvia Valentine-Garcia, Julie Corral, James Valentine and Mark Valentine; grandchildren, Michelle Fuentes, Monica Schott, Michael Valentine, Kalah Velasquez, Erica Velasquez, Jamie Corral, Michael Corral, Lily Valentine, Morgan Valentine, Ashton Valentine, Leah Valentine, Amanda Valentine, Ashley Valentine, Angela Valentine, Richard Cook, Stephen Cook, Matthew Payseno and Julia Payseno; great grandchildren, Lorelei, Elias and Eisley Schott, Maximus and Micah Valentine, Gracelynn Becktold, Owen Luke, Ethan Cook, Christian and Seth Cook, and Isaiah Payseno.

Virgil was laid to rest on Oct. 19th 2019 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2019
