Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Jain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Leslie Jain


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil Leslie Jain Obituary
Virgil Leslie Jain

Salem - Virgil Leslie Jain passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from a short illness and complications from Gallbladder cancer.

Virgil was born to Lester and Gladys (Roe) Jain on April 18, 1936 in Dallas OR.

Virgil attended school in Dallas thru his freshman year. In 1951, his family moved to West Salem, OR, where he finished high school, the class of 1954.

He met and married Judi (McDonald) and moved his young family, Kelly, Cindy and Debbie, to Portland, OR in April 1964. In May of 1975, Virgil relocated back to Salem, with his second wife Judy (Rich) and their son Scot, and later daughter Jennifer joined the family.

Virgil was active in many businesses:

1956-1959 - Oregon State Military Dept

1959-1960 - Oregon State National Guard

1960-1962 - Cherry City Baking Co

1962-1975 - United States (Franz) Bakery

1975-1984 - Free-Loader Tavern, Salem, OR (Owner)

1977-1979 - Around Town Downtown Pub, Salem, OR (Owner)

1979-1993 - Darts NW & Awards Unlimited, Salem & Portland, OR (Owner)

1990-1992 - NW Equipment, Hubbard, OR

1992 - D.A.R.T. Business Service, Salem, OR (Owner)

Virgil was predeceased by his wife Annette, his son Scot Jain and his daughter Jennifer Jain. He is survived by his son Kelly Jain of Milwaukie, OR; daughter Cindy Knapp of Lake Oswego, OR; daughter Debbie Jain of Newberg, OR; son Paul Glittenburg of Eau Claire, WI; and step-daughter Lorie Bishof of Phoenix, AZ; step-son Kenneth Twist of Phoenix, AZ; and step-son Keith Twist of Minneapolis, MN. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at City View Funeral Home & Cemetery, 390 Hoyt St. S., Salem, OR 97302. All are welcome. Please bring a fond memory or story to share. Arranged by City View.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now