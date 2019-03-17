Virgil Leslie Jain



Salem - Virgil Leslie Jain passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from a short illness and complications from Gallbladder cancer.



Virgil was born to Lester and Gladys (Roe) Jain on April 18, 1936 in Dallas OR.



Virgil attended school in Dallas thru his freshman year. In 1951, his family moved to West Salem, OR, where he finished high school, the class of 1954.



He met and married Judi (McDonald) and moved his young family, Kelly, Cindy and Debbie, to Portland, OR in April 1964. In May of 1975, Virgil relocated back to Salem, with his second wife Judy (Rich) and their son Scot, and later daughter Jennifer joined the family.



Virgil was active in many businesses:



1956-1959 - Oregon State Military Dept



1959-1960 - Oregon State National Guard



1960-1962 - Cherry City Baking Co



1962-1975 - United States (Franz) Bakery



1975-1984 - Free-Loader Tavern, Salem, OR (Owner)



1977-1979 - Around Town Downtown Pub, Salem, OR (Owner)



1979-1993 - Darts NW & Awards Unlimited, Salem & Portland, OR (Owner)



1990-1992 - NW Equipment, Hubbard, OR



1992 - D.A.R.T. Business Service, Salem, OR (Owner)



Virgil was predeceased by his wife Annette, his son Scot Jain and his daughter Jennifer Jain. He is survived by his son Kelly Jain of Milwaukie, OR; daughter Cindy Knapp of Lake Oswego, OR; daughter Debbie Jain of Newberg, OR; son Paul Glittenburg of Eau Claire, WI; and step-daughter Lorie Bishof of Phoenix, AZ; step-son Kenneth Twist of Phoenix, AZ; and step-son Keith Twist of Minneapolis, MN. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at City View Funeral Home & Cemetery, 390 Hoyt St. S., Salem, OR 97302. All are welcome. Please bring a fond memory or story to share. Arranged by City View. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary