|
|
Virgina Alice Kerr
Dallas - Virginia (Ginny) Alice Nichols Kerr was born on June 23, 1932 at the Corvallis Hospital. She was the only child born to Carl and Hope (Hussey) Nichols. They lived on a farm in Peoria, Oregon that had been homesteaded by Carl's family in 1912. As farmers they raised everything from dairy cattle, sheep, turkeys, to beef cattle. As time progressed they also raised various grass seed crops. As an only child, Ginny worked all aspects of the farm including lifting the 25 pound milk canisters at the age of ten. She learned by working alongside her father Carl Nichols and her Uncle Pop. Ginny inherited her father's soft heart towards all animals. They had pet deer and she raised a baby lamb in the house that followed her around until her mother insisted it got too big to be inside. Many animals the family raised with the intention of using for food, ended up having names and were sold as hearty stock to other farms. She attended school in a one room schoolhouse and has maintained very close ties with her childhood friends including family friends who continue to farm her father's land. Although Ginny loved growing up on the farm, she knew that she didn't want farm as an adult. She went to college, paid for by the animals that she had raised. She attended Willamette where met Robert Eugene (Gene) Kerr whom she later married. Ginny was an accomplished piano player, singer and played in a ukulele group with her sorority at Willamette. She ended up with a minor in music.
Ginny transferred to OSU when she decided to get her education degree. Ginny and Gene married in 1954, they moved to Inglewood California where Ginny taught kindergarten with a class size of 60 while Gene attended USC.
After returning to Oregon, they had two children, Pam and Dan. Ginny was as great mother and homemaker. She used all the skills she gained from growing up on the farm and in 4-H; she sewed clothes for herself, Pam and Barbie dolls. Ginny had amazing gardens and flower beds, she canned fruit, made jams and although she denied it, she had a touch for interior decorating. She took up tole painting, and worked at Carolyn's Tole and Tique Shop. Ginny taught Sunday school, led Vacation Bible School, directed Christmas pageants, sang in the church choir and participated in the church council. Ginny supported her children in all kinds of activities, drove them and neighbor kids all over town to their activities and no matter what the day brought, there was always a nutritious dinner on the table. Ginny had a real soft spot for the elderly and supported and advocated for extended family members in nursing homes. She was also a second mother to many of Dan's friends and hosted Young Life In her home.
She and Gene had a wonderful, fun group of friends with which they traveled, danced and partied. She loved going to OSU games and delighted in tailgating and vacationing at the beach and Palm Springs.
A difficult turn in life was when Gene began to have signs of dementia. She devoted herself to full time care giving as his illness progressed until his care got too complicated and needed heavy lifting. It was with great sadness and grief when he had to go to a care facility. Ginny visited daily, befriending other residents . Staff looked forward to her visits and several considered their adopted mom. She would transport some of the staff home who walked to work.
Family was important to Ginny. She loved her family and grand kids and felt so grateful to her daughter in law's family for allowing the small Kerr clan to be part of family gatherings. The Kerrs and Weatherlys have shared Thanksgivings and Christmases for over twenty seven years. She also loved Gene's four brothers and their families and looked forward to the family reunions.
Ginny always had a kind word and hug for everyone. She has a golden smile and was able to laugh at her own foibles and never never complained about anything. Due to a fall she had to leave her beautiful home in Salem and spent her last six years at Dallas Retirement Village. As always, Ginny became a favorite of staff and residents lighting up their lives with her smiles and good cheer.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Pam (Mark ) son Dan (Kay) three grandchildren Salvador, Sam, and Alexa; a great granddaughter (Isla).
A visitation will be held at Rest Lawn on Dec 12th from 3 pm to 7 pm. A celebration of her life will be held Dec 21 at Dallas Retirement Center at 1 pm, 377 NW Jasper St Dallas, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019