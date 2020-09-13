1/
Virginia A. Merriam
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia A. Merriam

Salem - Born May 29, 1932, Virginia passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 with her daughter, Tracy at her bedside.

She is survived by her sister MaryAnn, her children Chuck, Joe, Warren, and Tracy, six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren - so far.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her daughter Lauren, and granddaughter Kendra, as well as her beloved dog, Quigley.

Virginia was a kind and gracious soul with a keen focus on family. She will live forever in our hearts.

In keeping with Virginia's wishes, no public services will be held. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved