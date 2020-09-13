Virginia A. Merriam



Salem - Born May 29, 1932, Virginia passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 with her daughter, Tracy at her bedside.



She is survived by her sister MaryAnn, her children Chuck, Joe, Warren, and Tracy, six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren - so far.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her daughter Lauren, and granddaughter Kendra, as well as her beloved dog, Quigley.



Virginia was a kind and gracious soul with a keen focus on family. She will live forever in our hearts.



In keeping with Virginia's wishes, no public services will be held. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









