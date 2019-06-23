Services
Sublimity - Virginia, 94, was born in Clarkson, NE on March 1, 1925, the youngest of three children. She died of age-related causes on June 8, 2019. Her husband of 57 years, Frank Hledik, preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her son: Randall (Kathryn) of Eugene; grandsons: Ryan (Jennifer) of Menlo Park, CA and Bradley (Jennifer) of Lake Oswego; and three great-grandchildren. At her request no services will be held. She will be interred with her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice at 1015 3rd St. NW Salem, OR 97304 or online at wvh.org/donate. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019
