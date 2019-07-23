Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Capital Baptist Church
3000 Lansing Ave. NE
Salem, OR
1949 - 2019
Salem - Virginia Barker, born in Klamath Falls, OR on September 24, 1949, passed away in Salem on July 18, 2019. She graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. She was also a certified Insurance Specialist in Oregon. After working in the Insurance Industry in Portland, she moved to Salem, working for ODOT until her retirement. She's survived by sisters, Joyce Zimmer of Salem, and Marilyn Spofford of Windham, NH, and several nieces/nephews and grandnieces/grandnephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 3000 Lansing Ave. NE, Salem. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Washington Elementary School or Capital Baptist Church. Visiting hours, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 23, 2019
