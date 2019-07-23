|
Virginia Barker
Salem - Virginia Barker, born in Klamath Falls, OR on September 24, 1949, passed away in Salem on July 18, 2019. She graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. She was also a certified Insurance Specialist in Oregon. After working in the Insurance Industry in Portland, she moved to Salem, working for ODOT until her retirement. She's survived by sisters, Joyce Zimmer of Salem, and Marilyn Spofford of Windham, NH, and several nieces/nephews and grandnieces/grandnephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 3000 Lansing Ave. NE, Salem. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Washington Elementary School or Capital Baptist Church. Visiting hours, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 23, 2019