Virginia L. Neimeyer
Salem - October 24, 1927 - March, 25 2019
Born in Independence Oregon to Raymond and Rena Harmon, graduated from Independence High School 1946, married William L. Neimeyer March 13th. 1949 in Salem, Oregon, worked for the State of Oregon for 40+ years.
She enjoyed working in her garden, sewing, fishing, and going to Spirit Mountain Casino.
Survivors: Mae Ellen Luke (Ken), sister, of Lapine, Oregon; Larry Neimeyer (Kari), son, Salem, Oregon; Karen Rogers (Tim), daughter, Salem, Oregon; Phyllis Thomas (Lee), daughter, Salem, Oregon; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Preceded by William Neimeyer, Richard Volkral, Brandy Thomas, Phyllis Ren'a Thomas, Aaron Rogers
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 3, 2019