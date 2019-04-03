Services
Crown Memorial Center - Salem
412 Lancaster Drive NE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 581-6265
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Neimeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. Neimeyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia L. Neimeyer Obituary
Virginia L. Neimeyer

Salem - October 24, 1927 - March, 25 2019

Born in Independence Oregon to Raymond and Rena Harmon, graduated from Independence High School 1946, married William L. Neimeyer March 13th. 1949 in Salem, Oregon, worked for the State of Oregon for 40+ years.

She enjoyed working in her garden, sewing, fishing, and going to Spirit Mountain Casino.

Survivors: Mae Ellen Luke (Ken), sister, of Lapine, Oregon; Larry Neimeyer (Kari), son, Salem, Oregon; Karen Rogers (Tim), daughter, Salem, Oregon; Phyllis Thomas (Lee), daughter, Salem, Oregon; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Preceded by William Neimeyer, Richard Volkral, Brandy Thomas, Phyllis Ren'a Thomas, Aaron Rogers

A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now