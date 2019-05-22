Virginia Lorraine Lundy



Salem - Virginia Lorraine Lundy was born January 6, 1928 and passed into God's hands on May 18, 2019.



Lorraine was born and raised in Portland. She met and married her husband, Burl in 1947. In 1960 they moved to Salem.



Lorraine enjoyed raising four children, fishing, camping, sewing and crafts and was a home maker until 1964. In 1964 she started at the Employment Department, working many different positions until retiring in 1988. She and her husband continued to enjoy fishing, visiting the coast and spending time with children and grandchildren. In 1998 Burl passed away. From that time until dementia overtook her abilities, she continued to enjoy time with her children, watching her grandchildren in sports, and continuing to sew and knit.



Dementia took her abilities, her memories, and finally her life, but she put up a good fight and maintained her beautiful smile and humor until the end.



Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Burl. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Cindy Roper, Rescue CA; Mark Lundy, Springfield, OR; Deb Titus (Rob), Jefferson. OR; Denise McGoldrick (Steve), Estacada, OR. She is also survived by eight grandchildren (and spouses): Christina, Jennifer, Tanya, Tamara, Chris, Jon, Brandon and Ryan. She has 15 great grand children and four great-great grandchildren.



Her faith, grace, strength and humor are inspirational and she will be greatly missed.



Keizer Funeral Chapel is making arrangements and there will be a private family service at Salem Evangelical Church. She will be interned with her husband at Willamette National Cemetery.