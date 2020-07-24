Virginia M. Basl



Sublimity - Virginia, 88, passed away the morning of July 22, 2020. She was born in Sublimity to George and Agnes Welter. She has lived in the Stayton and Sublimity area all her life. After graduating high school Virginia married her loving husband Tom Basl whom passed away in November of 2004. While married she went to work as an office manager. Over the span of her 32-year career she worked for Skyline Ford, Mill Supply, Newburg Ford and Cascade Chevrolet. She married Joseph Peters on February 25, 2006, he preceded her in death in 2018. Virginia was a faithful member of Saint Boniface Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a strong woman very hospitable despite the adversity she faced in her younger years. Her hobbies included playing cards including pinochle, bridge and canasta and she loved to travel. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Tom Basl and her second husband Joseph Peters; her sister: Eleanor Kreitzer: Brothers: Joseph, George Jr. & Robert Welter. She is survived by her children: Michael Basl of Stayton; Robert Basl of Aumsville; Cynthia Tuss of Salem; Terry Basl of Stayton; and Timothy Basl of Stayton; sister: Bernice Maertz of Central Point; eight grand-children and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 7:00 and Rosary will be at 7:30 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Boniface Cemetery in Sublimity. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Contributions can be made to St. Boniface, Immaculate Conception or Rite to Life. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









