City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
Virginia M. "Ginny" Erickson

Salem - Virginia (Ginny) M. Erickson, 83, went to heaven in the presence of her loving family at Salem Hospital on October 19, 2019. She was born in Stayton to Gilbert and Rosa Calavan on June 4, 1936 and taken to Scio where she attended high school. After graduation she went to work for the State of Orgon as a secretary and Legal secretary retiring after 36 years of service. She met and married Robert (Bob) Erickson on October 23, 1965. They had a son (Brian) who preceded her in death. Ginny and Bob spent 16 winters in Yuma, AZ, where she developed many friends and great memories.

She is survived by her husband Bob and sisters, Eleanor Amo, Jackie Cegavske and twin sister Vivian Johnston. Her sister Jean preceded her in death. Ginny was loved by all who knew her for her gentle loving kindness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 28th at City View Funeral Home, 390 Hoyt St. S., Salem. Private interment will be in Mt. Crest Abbey Mausoleum
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
