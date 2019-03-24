Services
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Holy Names,
Lake Oswego,, OR

Sister Virginia Schroeder Snjm


Sister Virginia Schroeder, SNJM

Lake Oswego - January 2, 1945-March 19, 2019

Sister Virginia Schroeder, age 74, died at the Marie-Rose Center at Mary's Woods at Marylhurst in Lake Oswego, March 19, 2019. A member of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for 53 years, her funeral will be held at 11 a.m., March 28, 2019, in the Chapel of the Holy Names, Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Daughter of Albert and Clara Keber Schroeder, Virginia grew up in Salem, Oregon. Following her graduation from Sacred Heart Academy in 1963, she entered the Holy Names Sisters and later received the name Sister Urban Mary. She completed a B.A. in elementary education at Marylhurst College and taught in Catholic elementary schools in Portland, Coos Bay, and St. Helens, eventually moving into secondary school ministry at high schools in Milwaukie and Portland.

In a career change, she completed a master's in pastoral studies at Seattle University and then worked in parishes in Beaverton, Springfield, Eugene, Astoria, and Portland. Her extensive experience prepared her for her work at Mt. Angel Seminary where she served as Assistant Director of Pastoral Formation and Director of Admissions. The seminary honored her with the St. Michael the Archangel Award for exceptional fidelity and commitment to the mission of the seminary.

Retirement was not the end of Virginia's ministry. Until recently she was hospitality coordinator for the Sisters' guesthouse at Marylhurst. Additionally she was active as Co-director of the Oregon Associates, planning meetings and retreats for them.

Sister Virginia is survived by her sisters, Louise Schroeder and Holy Names Sister Marilyn Schroeder, Salem, OR, and her brother, Don Schroeder (Margo), Redmond, OR, her nieces, nephews, cousins and the members of her religious community. Remembrances may be made to Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 398, Marylhurst, OR 97036 or online at www.snjmusontario.org/donate.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019
