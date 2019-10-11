|
|
Vivian Ann Perry
June 13, 1938 - October 9, 2019
Vivian Ann Perry, 81, passed away in her home on October 9, 2019 in Albany, Oregon.
Vivian was born on June 13, 1938 in Long Beach California to Lucille Tortomasi and Walter J. Shoemaker and raised by her stepdad, Ernie M. Sellman. She was the oldest of six children.
Vivian married Manuel Perry Jr. on November 19, 1960 in San Gabriel, California. She was the mother of four children.
During her life, she dedicated her time to serving the Lord and caring for her family. She enjoyed serving in the church and her many callings. She loved quilting, gardening, growing flowers and beautifying the yard with them. She also loved her cat.
Vivian is preceded in death by her oldest son, Herschel Elton Perry.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel Perry Junior; her children DeAnza Perry, Anita M. Russell, and Alan M. Perry; her many grandchildren Vincent, Fawn, Travis, Sabra, Kimberly, Natasha, Jessie, John, Janaya and Nigel; as well as her many great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jefferson, Oregon (681 Jefferson Scio Dr. SE). A viewing starts at 9 AM with services to follow at 10 AM. The committal service will take place at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery at 11:30 AM with a lunch will be served afterwards at the church. All are welcome to attend.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019