Services
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Ann Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Ann Perry Obituary
Vivian Ann Perry

June 13, 1938 - October 9, 2019

Vivian Ann Perry, 81, passed away in her home on October 9, 2019 in Albany, Oregon.

Vivian was born on June 13, 1938 in Long Beach California to Lucille Tortomasi and Walter J. Shoemaker and raised by her stepdad, Ernie M. Sellman. She was the oldest of six children.

Vivian married Manuel Perry Jr. on November 19, 1960 in San Gabriel, California. She was the mother of four children.

During her life, she dedicated her time to serving the Lord and caring for her family. She enjoyed serving in the church and her many callings. She loved quilting, gardening, growing flowers and beautifying the yard with them. She also loved her cat.

Vivian is preceded in death by her oldest son, Herschel Elton Perry.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Perry Junior; her children DeAnza Perry, Anita M. Russell, and Alan M. Perry; her many grandchildren Vincent, Fawn, Travis, Sabra, Kimberly, Natasha, Jessie, John, Janaya and Nigel; as well as her many great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jefferson, Oregon (681 Jefferson Scio Dr. SE). A viewing starts at 9 AM with services to follow at 10 AM. The committal service will take place at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery at 11:30 AM with a lunch will be served afterwards at the church. All are welcome to attend.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now