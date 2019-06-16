Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Church
455 Locust St. NE
Salem, OR
Salem - Vivian G. Harrington's spirit quietly left this earth to be home with the Lord on June 6, 2019, in Salem, Oregon.

She was born Vivian Thompson on May 12, 1940 in Washington, DC, to Frances and Howard B. Thompson. Vivian graduated from Anacostia High School, then worked as a secretary at the Internal Revenue Service. She married Larry Harrington in November 1960, and the Navy led them to the Tidewater area of Virginia, where they raised their family. Vivian worked in clerical support for the City of Virginia Beach's Investigations division for twenty years. She was a member of Virginia Beach Christian Church, where she coordinated the church nursery for fourteen years. The nursery is now named in her honor, in memory of her amazing ability to soothe the fussiest baby or the crankiest toddler.

Vivian is predeceased by her sister, Irene Ritchey, and brother, Howard B. Thompson Jr. Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Larry Harrington; her daughter, Susan Downs, and son-in-law Frank Downs; son Larry Jr., daughter-in-law Nancy and grandson Avery; son Roger, daughter-in-law Kimberley, and grandsons Alex and Ethan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Church, 455 Locust St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. Condolences may be left for Vivian's family at www.vtgolden.com. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019
