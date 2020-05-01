|
W. Bruce Hargreaves
Keizer - Wallens Bruce Hargreaves was born August 15, 1926 to John and Gladys Hargreaves joining his sister Carol and brother, Ted. Later he was joined by another brother, Loren, and a sister, Joyce.
At 17 years of age, Bruce joined the Navy and entered active service on June 5, 1944. He was honorably discharged on June 1, 1946. After leaving the Navy, he finished his last year of High School, then ventured off to college at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska in 1947. Midland is now known as Midland University.
Bruce met his lovely wife, Betty Knudsen, at Midland. Betty grew up in Hubbard, Nebraska. Bruce and Betty were united in holy matrimony at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City, Nebraska on July 2, 1950. Bruce and Betty farmed Betty's grandfather's farm in Hubbard until 1956. During their years in Nebraska, they were blessed with three children: Larry in 1952, Sharon in 1954, and Paul in 1956. When Paul was three months old, they moved from Nebraska to Oregon. After moving to Oregon, they were blessed with their fourth child, Randall in 1969.
In 1956, Bruce and Betty began a new business in Oregon raising chickens and selling eggs to nearby grocery stores and local restaurants. Bruce also worked for Stayton Canning Company, a food processing plant, which later changed their name to Norpac Foods. Bruce and another local farmer became growers for Stayton Canning and raised strawberries. During those years Bruce was very busy and had very little spare time.
Bruce and Betty have been active in church activities all their lives. They were also members of a local chapter of The Gideons International and handed out many scriptures over the years. Bruce and Betty taught Sunday School classes and participated in many Bible studies.
After their retirement from Norpac on May 9, 1994, Bruce and Betty travelled to many areas of our beautiful country, visiting with many of their extended family and friends during their travels.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Betty in Keizer, Oregon, son Larry in Salem, Oregon, daughter Sharon in Keizer, Oregon, son Paul and his wife Gina in Port Orchard, Washington, and Randall and his wife Stefanie in Seattle, Washington, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren with another on the way.
A Memorial Service will be held after the Executive Order No. 20-12 has been lifted and the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 1 to May 8, 2020