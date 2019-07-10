Services Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory 605 Commercial St SE Salem , OR 97301 (503) 3642257 Resources More Obituaries for Wallace Huecker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wallace C. "Wali" Huecker

In Loving Memory, I pledge my everlasting love to my wife, Kay Ann "Hanley" Huecker who preceded me in death on November 12, 2015. Marrying Kay was the most important and amazing thing to ever happen to me. She was a very special person - wife to me for 38 years. Her children were blessed with a strong maternal bond which is rare and all the more cherished. Kay was the most unusual, sweetest, selfless person I've ever known. Kay, we love and miss you, please know that wherever you are - you will always be with us. And for me, now we are once again reunited, my love.



Wally was born to Sarahfina Caroline (Nobriga) Huecker and Raymond Edward Huecker in Port Arthur, Texas on July 29, 1939. After my dad's ship was sunk by a German submarine in the Gulf of Mexico, June 23, 1942, Mom returned to her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, here they met and married. During my junior and high school years I worked at various jobs. Shining shoes at Pearl Harbor Navy Base Beer Garden (NCO Club), settting bowling pins in two alleys, set target skeets on shooting range for Mr. Bishop of the Bishop Estate, also raising 150 parakeets, 30 canaries, and white rats, and would sell them to the pet shops in Honolulu.



After high school, enlisted in the Air Force, six weeks basic training in San Antonio, Texas, six months ground crew maintenance school for the Boeing B-47 Stratojet Bomber. Also trained at March AFB for emergency egress/altitude chamber school, to qualify for flying status in crew chief position. The B-47 Bomber was the first line of deterrence during the cold war, capable of carrying the Atomic Bomb with intercontinental capability. The B-47 Bomber was a brilliant bomber with performance that was closer to jet fighters of the day, we had bombers on alert 24/7 ready to do business. Home Base - entered 320th Bomb Wing SAC March Air Base, Riverside, Calif. TDY (temporary duty) in Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and Japan. I spent 4 years 2 months active and 2 years air reserves. I enjoyed my tour of duty and was very proud to serve my country. After my discharge I stayed in Riverside, California. While in the Air Force I married my first wife and two children were born to this marriage, Mark and Vicki, we later divorced. I went to work for Hunter Engineer Aluminum Co. as a metal inspector, later purchased by Alumax Aluminum Co.



While working for Alumax Aluminum Co. I attended Riverside Junior College ad majored in Industrial Management. After two years I was promoted to general foreman. In 1973 I was offered a job as production manager for Elixir Industries located in Aurora, Oregon.



In 1976 I was promoted into sales with my first territory in the three western provinces of Canada and later Oregon and Washington. In September of 1976 my world changed forever - I met my darling Kay. After our second date I asked her to marry me. But that didn't happen until June 3, 1978. Kay's dark beauty and sensitive nature captivated me and I fell in love. I counted my blessings; we would build beautiful memories with our family the rest of our lives. In 1985 I was promoted to general manager, retiring on September 26, 2001. Kay had already retired from Oregon State Hospital on October 31, 1996.



Kay and I were inseparable, I took her on every business trip, convention, and manager meeting I could. In addition, we spent many holidays camping and riding our dirt bikes, 3 and 4 wheelers at the Oregon Coast sand dunes. When the grandchildren finally arrived, we spend our time fishing, at the beach, putt putt golfing and cruising instead. After our marriage Kay and I made many trips to visit my parents in Hawaii. Kay always loved traveling, especially the 18 cruises and our 31 days to Europe.



One 10-day cruise she enjoyed the most was from Vancouver, B.C. to 26 miles across the sea to her dream place as a child, Santa Catalina Island, then we stayed at the Coronado Island Hotel, San Diego. Also, our trip to Ossian, Iowa farm where her mom was born and grew up. Kay's grandparents homesteaded the farmland in the late 1800's, another dream come true. From there we went on to the Air Force B-47 Stratojet Association Reunion in Wichita, Kansas.



"Kay, You Were Born to be my woman, and I your man. There was nothing I wouldn't do for you, loving you always. Thank you for a wonderful life, your husband Wali." . Wali is predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Raymond E. Huecker, stepfather Mike Benko and his mother Sarahfina Huecker, grandson Daymon Wachtler, sister Rita Murray, and brother-in-law, Ron Murray. Survived by daughter Vicki Huecker, son Mark Huecker, daughter, Rena Beyer (John), son Derek Wachtler (Bethany), many grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandson, and great-granddaughters, and great-granddaughter Kaydon from predeceased grandson Daymon Wachtler, many brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 9 until service time on Friday also. Interment will tale place at Willamette national Cemetery in Portland, OR. Six months after Kay's passing Wali met a wonderful adventurours, joyful spirit in a woman (Lyn J. Hawes) during a (3 month) physical therapy program put on by Salem Health in Salem, OR. They soon became fast friends and Wali asked her to wed many times before she couldn't resist his love and devotion. Well he never stopped loving his Kay but he lived in the real world. He was alive and so was his new bride which is being left behind. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries