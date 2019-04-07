Services
Wallace Evertt Turnidge

Wallace Evertt Turnidge
Wallace Evertt Turnidge

Salem - Wallace passed away peacefully at Bonaventure Senior Living on March 22, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1924 to Clement and Mazel Turnidge in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Wallace enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 and served as an aircraft mechanic until the war ended. In 1949, he married the love of his life Lois Inman. They had two sons; Jerald and Dan. They stayed at each other's side until her death in 2014, they were married for 65 years. His son Dan passed away in 1999.

Wallace received a doctorate in Education and worked for the Salem-Keizer school district for 30 years. He enjoyed travelling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son Jerald of Salem, and two granddaughters Mariah and Hayden.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019
