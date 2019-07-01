|
|
Wallace "Wally" Zielinski was born on the family farm in Canby, OR to Ray and Emma Zielinski.
Married to Delores Gamble, they celebrated 68 years together. Wallace is survived by his wife Delores, children Craig Zielinski, Karen Woodcock, Shawn Zielinski, sisters Donna Butsch and Jane Zygar, four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ray and Rod, and son Timothy.
A service will be held July 8, 2019 at 11am at St. James Catholic Church, 301 Frances St., Molalla, OR.
Donations may be made to St. James Church or .
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 1, 2019