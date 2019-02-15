Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Walter LeRoy Ellis


Reno, Nevada - Walter LeRoy Ellis, age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Rosewood Nursing Home in Reno, Nevada. He was born in Ferndale, Washington on November 26, 1935 to Emmett ElRoy Ellis and Lucy Olga Frieda Brandenburg and was the only son and youngest of four children.

The family moved from Washington to Newport, Oregon where Walt graduated from Newport high school. He was a member of the band and football team. Upon graduation, he joined the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Walt was very proud to serve his country and was a retired army veteran.

Walt lived in the Salem area for about 35 years with the exception of the last 7 months living in Reno, Nevada under the loving care of Donna Ellis.

Walt was a licensed pilot and loved to fly. He enjoyed going out on his boat fishing and crabbing. He was also an avid OSU Beaver and Seattle Seahawks fan. Walt was always very active and liked being outside whether it was water or snow skiing, golfing or just working out in his yard.

Walt is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gloria and Mary. He is survived by his sister Bertha (Block), sons, Greg and Ron LaLonde and daughters, Jessica Longbottom and Annemarie Ellis.

For service information contact Donna Ellis by texting 562-912-0424.

Walt always "Stayed Vigilant "and was "Rough, Tough and Hard To Bluff".

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 15, 2019
