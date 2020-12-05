Walter Michael Friday



Albany - Walter Michael Friday died December 2, 2020. Walt was born January 6, 1940 in Yreka, CA to Walteena May Matthews and Frank Michael (Mike) Oro. He attended grade schools in Etna, CA; Callahan, CA; Copco, Ca, at times walking the 2.5 miles, and crossing the Copco No. 1 Dam both ways. He attended high school in Prospect, OR, and Yreka, CA. While attending Prospect High School he played football and became involved in Scouting with Troop 19. He earned the Eagle Rank with three silver Palms, the God and Country Award, and 33 merit badges. During his Yreka schooling he boarded with a local family. He attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon as a pre-engineering student for three years. While at SOC he met Doris Anne Lamp of Shedd, OR, whom he married on July 1, 1962. In due time they added two sons, Michael and Kenneth, to their family. In 1961 he moved to Oregon State University, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Summer jobs included hay hand, Copco righty maintenance, chemistry stock assistant, Copco line crew, construction labor, pear orchard swamper, cocker setter, public works inspector, and lab research assistant. After graduation he went to work for the City of Salem in the Public Works Department. Jobs there included writing easements for the South Salem Sewer Project, drafting, building permit plan review, and administration of street design. After being licensed as a Professional Engineer he was appointed as Administrator of Salem Inspection Division where he served six years. In 1973 he joined the State of Oregon Building Codes Division. He initiated a new program in Oregon regarding structural and mechanical systems. Using the Uniform Building Code with Oregon additions, Walt completed and edited additions every three years for seven editions. During this time, he was one of the top three Structural Building Officials for the State of Oregon. As a resident of Salem, Walt made many friends in his profession, as a Scout leader, and as a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Walter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris of Salem, his sons, Michael (Barbara, their daughter Chrysta) of Salem, and Kenneth (Michelle, their children Isaac, Rebecca, Scott) of McMinnville; sister-in-law Judith Lamp; and niece Deb (Mo) Lamp. A private family graveside service will be held with a larger memorial service when circumstances permit. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Walt to some of his favorite charities: Salem Union Gospel Mission, Marion County Food Bank, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.



Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.









