Wanda and Clyde Richards
Salem - In love they lived and passed, the family mourns at the loss of Wanda and Clyde Richards who passed on March 9th and 10th, 2019 respectively. Destined to find each other, Clyde Junior was born on June 10, 1929 to Clyde Earl and Tina (Tiny) Richards in Pawnee Oklahoma. Wanda Pearl Vandermeer was born on March 29, 1933 to Peter and Bessie Vandermeer in Garibaldi, Oregon. Both graduating from high school in Mill City, they were married on June 21, 1951 at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. After honorable discharge from the Army in 1952, Clyde returned to Mill City where he and Wanda started a family having four children. Clyde spend his career as a timber cutter with a reputation as being a master of his craft. Wanda found her passion in the schools, where she spent 25 years at Mill City Middle School. Upon retirement Clyde and Wanda spent their time with what they found most important, family. Camping, hunting, fishing and backyard BBQs filled their time as the also cultivated flower and vegetable gardens that were legendary. Remembering Clyde and Wanda, family has a central word - "the best". The best backyard BBQs, best pancakes, best potato salad, best waffles, best garden, best lawn - simply the best. Clyde and Wanda passed peacefully with family at their side fulfilling their timeless promise that they would walk through the Gates of Heaven together. They passed at Bonaventure Senior Living with the assistance of Kindred Hospice and the love of their family surrounding them. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Clyde and Wanda's name to Kindred Hospice or Mill City Fire Department. Clyde and Wanda were preceded in death by their parent and siblings and their dear granddaughter Jessie Deglow. They are survived by their four children Gary, Sherry, Maurie and Steve, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on June 22, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Gates, OR followed by a reception at the Mill City Fire Hall. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019