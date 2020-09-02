Wanda Jean Wilson Lingo
Salem - Wanda Jean Wilson Lingo, age 86, a long-time resident of Salem, OR, died peacefully in her sleep on August 30, 2020 at Heartwood Place Memory Care in Woodburn, OR. Wanda was born in Haworth, Oklahoma, on January 21, 1934 to Sarah Wilson and Caston Wilson, Sr. She graduated from Wheelock Academy in McCurtain County, Oklahoma and Sequoyah Vocational School. She was a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Wanda worked in traditional and non-traditional occupations as a nurse; as a fabricator with Fairchild Semiconductor in Mountain View, CA; as a millwright for Boise Cascade in Salem, OR; and as a homemaker raising six children.
Wanda was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters Betty Wilson, Annette Tillie, and Shirley Wilson; daughter, Diana Lynn Naegele-Huie; brother James Wilson; and husband Thomas Lingo.
Wanda is survived by five children: Anita Carlson, Michael Carter, David (Karen) Carter, Wynnette (Ron) Gentemann, and Cheryl Taylor. She is survived by sisters Josephine Saclolo (Fairfield, CA); Catherine Miller (Buckeye, AZ); Ida Mae Young (Honolulu, HI); and brothers Kenneth Wilson (Atoka, OK); Caston Wilson, Jr. (Idabel, OK); and sister-in-law Arlene Wilson (Lawton, OK). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandson.
Wanda left a special imprint on the lives of her family and friends. She was a hard-working person who set an example for her children and who passed on strong traits of personal strength and resiliency, along with a good sense of humor. She had many self-sufficiency talents such as gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and cooking.
Special thank you to the people at Heartwood Place Memory Care and Hospice for caring for Wanda and keeping her safe during COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Graveside services will be held at Cloverdale Cemetery, on September 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.