Keizer - Memorial services will be held March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Keizer Christian Church at 6945 Wheatland Rd. N. Keizer OR 97303. Wanda died March 3, 2019 at age 87 from heart failure in her own bed at her home at Bonaventure Assisted Living in Keizer with her family by her side.



She was born November 9, 1931 in Turkey Texas to Onis B. Chappell and Cordelia Ruth Peterson Cappell.



She was married to George Patrick (Pat) Connelly in 1947. They divorced later. She married Robert (Bob) Paxton and also later divorced. Then after 28 years single, she met the love of her life and married Ernest (Ernie) Reaves. He died February 2009. She retired from the California State Employment Office in 1988 after 23 years of service.



Survivors include Patrick (Mike) Connelly from Portland OR, Peggy Stetson from Washougal WA, Bobbie (Penni) Hershman from Riverside CA, Melissa Lahr from Charleston Ill, Peter (Pete) Paxton from Keizer OR, and two step children, Michael Reaves and Dona Reaves Ward from Eugene OR. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grand children.



Wanda loved her family more than anything else in the world.