Wanda Zunck
Salem - Fred Zunck Sr. was born on Oct.22nd 1923, He left us on July 10th, 2012. Fred was proud to serve his county, his time was served overseas during WWII. Wanda Hart was born on Aug. 31st 1925. They married, Sept. 21st 1942. Wanda reunited with her husband, on Sept.1st 2020. She waited 8 years to dance with him again. They leave behind 3 beautiful children: Son, Fred H Zunck Jr (Irma) Sun City, AZ. Daughter, Sherry Babcock(Steve) Salem, OR.

Son, Doyle Zunck Sun City, AZ. They have 9 grand kids, 27 great grand kids, and 4 great-great grand kids.Fred and Wanda had a very adventurous life. They loved to travel, dance and play at the casinos, with their best friends Merle and Elsie. G-mas' famous line " We're going for a mystery ride." We knew, they were casino bound in some town.Services will be held, Sept. 10th 2020 at Restlawn Funeral Home.A special Thank you to Four Seasons Memory care, for their support & love for Wanda for 6.5 years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Alzheimer's foundation or VFW.

Wanda L (Hart) Zunck - Fred H Zunck Sr.

8-31-1925 - 9-1-2020 10-22-1923 - 7-10-2012




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
