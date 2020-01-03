|
|
Waneta J. Adams-Ponder
Keizer - Waneta, 87 was born in Powell, WY to Ben & Mildred Moore. She moved to her "beloved Oregon" as a child. While living in Scio, she married Francis Adams and raised three daughters there. Later in life, Waneta married Paul Ponder and lived in Lyons, for many years. Waneta was proceeded in death by her daughter, Melody Adams, husbands Francis Adams & Paul Ponder, brother Ben Moore & sister Viola Hughson. She is survived by daughter Linda {Paul} Russak and daughter Francene (Gary) Minten, three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, sister Darlean Duchateau & brother Chuck Moore. A private family service will be held. Private interment in Miller Cemetery, Scio. Contributions may be made to the or the Humane Society. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020