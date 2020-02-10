|
Wanetta Jackson
Turner - Wanetta was born on January 16, 1928 in Canute, Oklahoma to W.T. and Maude (Siniard) Thompson. She would live in Oklahoma and marry her husband, Leslie in 1946. They would start a family and eventually move to Oregon in 1954 where they bought a family farm. Wanetta was a hard worker who helped her husband with farm duties along with their four children. Wanetta loved being a mother and enjoyed the family hunting, fishing and camping outings. When her children were older, she loved hosting holidays at her home because she knew it would always be a time where she could have her family together. Later in life she and Leslie enjoyed 15 years of being snowbirds in Arizona during the winter months. The last 11 years she lived in the Turner Retirement Homes Community where she made many friends. On February 7, 2020 at age 92 in Turner, Oregon, Wanetta passed away surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie of 58 years and survived by her children, Dwayne (Jan) Jackson, Lanetta (John) Clark, Calvin (Linda) Jackson, Jeff (Cheryl) Jackson; 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. Wanetta was a mother that offered love, advice and support to her children. We love you mom and you will be missed. A service to celebrate Wanetta's life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 am at Weddle Funeral Service. Viewing will take place that morning from 9-9:45 am. A special thank you to Turner Retirement Home and Willamette Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Wanetta.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020