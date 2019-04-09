|
Warner J. Aeschlimann
Salem - Warner, 92, died on April 3 in Salem. He was born on Feb. 2 1927 in Finley, ND to Ernest and Lauise (Summers) Aeschlimann. Along with his family, he moved to Salem in 1937 during the Great Depression. Warner worked on the Eoff Farm for 50 years. He lived in Turner from 1971-1991 before moving back to Salem. Warner enjoyed working and thought of it as his hobby. Warner is survived by his wife Martha (Tincknell) Aeschlimann of Salem, whom he married on August 14, 1964 in Reno, NV and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earnest and Lauise, his brothers; Alfred, Arno, and Milo, and his sisters; Betty Eubanks, Marjorie Seaton, and Mardella Loder. Memorial service will be Friday April 12, at 3:00 PM, at North Santiam Funeral Service Chapel, Stayton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
