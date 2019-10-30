|
Warren A. Fanning
Salem - Warren Albert Fanning (known to most as "Bert"), 79, passed away on Monday, October 28 in Salem, Oregon. He was born on March 11, 1940 in Salem, OR to the late Warren and Marjorie Fanning.
He graduated from South Salem High School in 1958 and enrolled in college at Oregon State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1962. During his college years he enlisted in the Oregon National Guard and served 8 years. He met the love of his life (Carol Ramsden) during high school and they were reconnected at Oregon State. Shortly after their days at Oregon State they married and built a wonderful life over the next 55 years.
Bert went to work for Willamette Industries and spent his 37 year professional career with them until he retired in 2000 as the Human Resource Manager.
In Bert's free time, when he wasn't watching his two daughters growing up playing softball, you could find him umpiring at the Little League ball fields, golfing at Illahe Hills Country Club, or at the Albany Gun Club shooting trap. Bert was an unbelievable shot and won countless tournaments throughout the West. In 2002 Bert was inducted into the PITA (Pacific International Trapshooting Association) Hall of Fame for his dominance in the sport. When Bert wasn't at the ball fields or at the gun club, he could be found vacationing with his family. Cabo San Lucas became a frequent and consistent home away from home where he and the family built many, long lasting relationships from all over the U.S. As the grandkids started getting involved in athletics, Bert could be found in the stands rooting on his grandsons and granddaughters. He was their biggest fan!
Bert connected with people everywhere he went. His friendly personality, quick wit, and his storytelling ability always captured an audience.
A truly loving father, husband, and grandfather who is survived by his wife Carol Fanning of Salem; his daughter, Rachael Holmdahl of Snohomish, WA; son-in-law, Kurt Holmdahl, his two grandsons, Colton and Colby Holmdahl also of Snohomish, WA; daughter Kelly Manzeck of Scottsdale, AZ; son-in-law, Kevin Manzeck and his two granddaughters Kaylee and Kenadie Manzeck also of Scottsdale, AZ.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. at Virgil T. Golden (605 Commercial St SE Salem, OR 97301). Please join the family for a reception immediately following at Illahe Hills Country Club (3376 Country Club Rd. S Salem, OR 97302).
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019