Warren C. Harvey
Warren Cromwell Harvey, 77, died in Eugene on April 6 after suffering a stroke the previous day. He was born in Salem General Hospital on July 6, 1942, to Eleanor and Paul W. Harvey Jr. He attended Salem Heights and Morningside Elementary schools, Leslie Junior High and graduated in 1960 from South Salem High School, for whom he pitched two no-hit games. He was retired from xpedx, formerly Western Paper, where he was in paper and packaging sales. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Lindy Kennedy and Jennifer Abel; sons, Warren Jr. and Christopher; a step-son, Jeffrey Carder; a step-daughter, Sara Cline; 13 grandchildren, and a brother, John. At his request, there will be no service.
