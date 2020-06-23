Warren J. Barker



Warren J. Barker, 87, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord, joining his beloved wife and mother to his children, Patricia (Neufeldt) Barker, in heaven.



Warren was born in Wren, OR to Kino and Edith (Hogue) Barker, one of seventeen children. Warren was a devoted family man and a hard worker at a young age, always helping his siblings when growing up. On July 18, 1953, Warren married the love of his life, Patricia (Neufeldt) Barker and they raised three children, Kathy (Barker) Connor, Kent Barker, and Kurt Barker while living in the Aumsville and Salem-Keizer area. Warren is survived by his children Kathy and Dan Connor of St. Paul, Kent and Becki Barker of Keizer, and Kurt and Susanne Barker of Keizer. Warren had eight grandchildren Pattie (Connor) Gonzalez, Konnie Connor, Kyle Connor, Angela (Connor) Christensen, Kaylen (Barker) Dinsmore, Lauren (Barker) Anderson, Kolby Barker, and Erik Barker. He also had 12 great-grandchildren. Warren is also survived by his second wife, Florence Unterseher-Barker, whom he was married to for 16 years. Warren also has 10 brothers and sisters living in the area.



Warren was a Corporal Technician in the US Army Infantry Division, then became a general contractor by trade, owning several businesses in the Salem area, including Homes of Distinction, and Barker Brothers Construction. He also worked for Christian Center Academy. He was a devoted man of Christ and attended Salem Alliance Church. He was a loving husband and a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family first. Warren enjoyed fishing trips with his buddies and loved to host family "fish-fry" dinners. He looked forward to watching his grandchildren's games and activities and he couldn't have been more proud of their accomplishments. He was strong and active until the end, always had a big smile and gave the best bear-hugs and bone-crushing handshakes to his family and friends. R.I.P. to a great Dad and Papa…..you are forever in our hearts!



Due to a limited number of guests allowed, a private Memorial service for family and close friends will be held Thursday June 25th at 10:30am at Restlawn Funeral Home in West Salem, Pastor Chris Barker presiding. Contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice.









