Wayne B. Hicks
Wayne B. Hicks

Salem - Wayne B. Hicks passed away the morning of Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in Salem, Oregon.

Born Jan. 26, 1944 in Ogallala, Nebraska. After moving several times with his family he graduated from South Salem High School and went on to attend business school in Salem. Making Salem his home ever since.

Wayne spent some time in several occupations before he established, Hicks Insurance Agency, Farmers Insurance Group.

He was joined in the office for several years by his oldest son, Lance. He retired in December of 1999, after 30 years in the business.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ethel Eileen Hicks, two sons, Lance and his wife Deanne, Bradley Hicks and his wife Rose, grandson Jarid and his fiance Amber Freeman and grandson Schuyler. Also one brother Robert Hicks. Many extended family members in Oregon and Missouri included.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of a charity of choice.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
