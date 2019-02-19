|
|
Wayne Cuddy Riches
SALEM - Wayne Cuddy Riches passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Salem Hospital of cardiac arrest. He was 68 years old. Wayne was born May 9, 1950 in Salem, OR and graduated from Silverton High School in 1968. He attended one year at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, OR in 1969. Wayne served in the Oregon National Guard and attended Basic Infantry School in Fort Knox, KY in 1970.
For four decades he was the principle maintenance and repair manager at the H.L.Riches and Sons farm in the Waldo Hills south of Silverton. He was an accomplished welder, metal craftsman and mechanic. Wayne was a fiddler and was a supporter of traditional music jam sessions held at the Waldo Hills Community Club and other venues in Marion County. For eleven years he was a participant in the Waldo Hills Trail Rides held by the Silver Falls Chapter of the Oregon Equestrian Trail Organization. Wayne was an avid Beaver supporter of OSU football, basketball, baseball and wrestling.
He possessed a jovial sense of humor, loved laughter and was an adept storyteller. For many years, Wayne provided Christmas joy with his colorful portrayal of Santa. Wayne's generosity, kindness and availability to those around him will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cathaleene and Harry Riches, and by his brother Jack Riches. He is survived by his sister, Cathie Riches of Salem, his brother, Ray Riches of Spokane, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Friend's and acquaintances are welcome to attend a celebration of Wayne's life at 1:00 PM followed by a Potluck on Saturday, March 2 at the Waldo Hills Community Club located at the intersection of Cascade Highway and Sunnyview Road., 1267 NE Cascade Highway, Silverton, OR 97381.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a . At a later date, a private inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. Cremation services were handled by Crown Memorial Center of Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019