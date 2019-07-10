|
|
Wayne E. Fidler
Salem - Wayne E. Fidler was born on January 16, 1938 in Ault, Colorado to Lawrence and Hazel Fidler. He passed away June 25, 2019 in Salem, Oregon.
Wayne married Velma Bradehoft in Stevenson, Washington on November 28, 1955. He had numerous jobs throughout his lifetime which included logging, plastering, working in a meat packing plant, and working in several mental institutions but his most rewarding job was working at the State Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Wayne retired from the State Hospital in1998 and spent his retirement years in Yuma, Arizona and Gold Beach, Oregon until moving to Keizer, Oregon in 2016.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Velma Fidler; children Karri Tinney (Michael) and Karen Fidler (Joe); brother, Monte Fidler; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grand children and 1 great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughters Kyla Pratoussey and Kathy Burton, son Cory Fidler, brothers Lawrence Fidler and Donald Fidler.
A service to honor Wayne will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Albany, Oregon at 1:00 pm on July 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association (OVMA) - Wind Riders Chapter at 49833 Pebble DR. Gates, OR 97346.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 10, 2019