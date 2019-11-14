|
|
Wayne Walter Haverson
Salem - November 5, 1936 - November 13, 2019
Wayne Haverson of Salem, son of Walter and Dixie, passed away in the early hours of November 13th from complications of a stroke. He leaves behind his beloved wife Susan, son Michael Haverson, daughter Elizabeth Dean, sister Bette Terrey, grandchildren Sarah and Josh Dean, cousins Larry and Mary Dick, and family members Juanita and John Lake and Lilia Carrasco.
Born in Salem and raised on the family farm near Central Howell, Wayne graduated with a degree in Economics from Willamette University. He enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Monterey Army language school where he became fluent in Russian. After three years of monitoring air activity in Sinop, Turkey, he was recruited by the CIA. He turned them down and began a career teaching Russian in Fullerton, California. Shortly afterwards, while acting together in community theater, the small town farm boy met a city girl from New Jersey with whom he would spend the next 52 years. What followed was an extraordinary marriage, filled with love, laughter, travel and the joy of children and grandchildren.
Wayne earned his PhD from the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Susan, were authors of a nationally recognized reading program, CELEBRATION: FESTIVITIES FOR READING, developed for speakers of other languages. He was a consultant for many years for literacy in refugee camps in Southeast Asia for the Center for Applied Linguistics in Washington, DC.
After retirement from Oregon State University as the director of the School of Education, Wayne volunteered for ten very enjoyable years as a docent at the Bush House Museum.
His lifelong love of learning about and experiencing diverse cultures took Wayne and Susan to many places in the world, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia, Hawaii, England, the Cook Islands, Scotland, Ireland, Spain and most recently cruising with his family to Greece and Turkey.
Wayne loved gardening, his flowers were showpieces in the neighborhoods where he lived. He was always ready to tell a story and reminisce about his life on the farm, working hot summers in the bean yard for his father. He was fiercely proud of being an Oregonian, always appreciating the beauty of the Willamette Valley and vacationing with his family in Yachats on the Oregon Coast. He was a gentle soul with a kind, generous heart, and a man of great integrity and intelligence.
Above all, Wayne, with his patience, intelligence and ability to listen, was the caregiver and strength for his entire family. Adored by his wife, children and friends, and especially his grandchildren, whom he loved beyond anything else in this world, his love will live on forever in their hearts and memories as the best husband, father, and grandfather in the world.
In honor of Wayne, the Wayne Walter Haverson scholarship fund has been established at Willamette University.
A Celebration of Life is planned in late January for Wayne's family and friends. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019