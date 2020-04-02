|
Wendell Eugene Schwartz
Salem - Wendell (Pat) Eugene Schwartz passed away March 31, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Wendell was born in Rochester, Minn. on December 21, 1925 to parents Harold and Mildred (Dalthorp) Schwartz. His mother died when he was three. Following her death, his father accepted a position with the U.S Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. Wendell and his sister, Kathryn, remained in Volga S.D. with loving grandparents, Victor and Mabel Dalthorp. During their teen years they spent interesting summers in Washington D.C. with their father and stepmother, Bea.
After graduation from Volga High School, Wendell attended South Dakota State College for a short time before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After three years he returned to SDSC to complete his degree in Civil Engineering where he met his wife, Heraldine Woldt. They married June 16 ,1949. After graduation he accepted a position with Oregon State Highway Department. Over the course of his career, Wendell progressed from surveyor for U.S. Highway I-5 to regional positions in construction and maintenance in Newport, Salem, Bend, Roseburg, and La Grande. He ended his career in Salem as the Assistant State Highway Engineer for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Along with his dedication to family and work, Wendell enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and using his skilled craftmanship to rehab historic homes in Bend, Roseburg, La Grande and Salem. During his retirement he volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels.
After their move to Oregon, Wendell and Heraldine became the proud parents of Barbara Hegstrom, of Yakima, Washington, and Dr. Victor Schwartz, of Portland, Oregon. Wendell is survived by his wife Heraldine and children, sister Kathryn Peyton, and brother Donald Schwartz. Family members include grandchildren David (Ellen) Schwartz and Stephanie Schwartz, great grandson Walker Schwartz, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank the management and staff of Capital Manor for the excellent care they provided to Wendell. Remembrances may be made to Capital Manor Foundation or Meals on Wheels. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020