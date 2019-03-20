Services
Wendell Vernon Humphreys


Wendell Vernon Humphreys
1932 - 2019
Wendell Vernon Humphreys Obituary
Wendell Vernon Humphreys

Salem - Vern passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born on February 29, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland to Wendell and Lenora Humphreys. He moved with his family to the San Francisco Bay Area where he graduated from Fremont High School. Vern served in the Navy as a sonar operator on the USS Naifeh off the coast of Japan. On March 10, 1957, he married Sybil Stafford of Alameda California. Vern worked as an underwriter for State Farm Insurance Company for over 50 years beginning in Berkley, California. He moved his young family with State Farm to Salem, Oregon in 1958 where he and Sybil raised their three children.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil, and son, Vern. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Bill) and son, Scott; his four grandchildren, Brooke (Patrick), Erik (Cassandra), Stephanie and Kyle; and his great granddaughter Grace.

Donations in Vern's name may be sent to Marion-Polk Food Share. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019
