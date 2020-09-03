1/1
Wendy Lee McCoin
Wendy Lee McCoin

Salem - April 16, 1956 - August 22, 2020

Wendy was born in Auburn, N.Y., and spent her early years there. Growing up her family also lived in Visalia, CA; Orangevale CA, Utah, and Salem OR., where Wendy graduated from McNary High School as well as attending and graduating from Trend College. For most of her career Wendy was an Administrative Specialist in several CPA firms in Salem, where she was highly regarded and valued for her skillful work. Wendy battled cancer for 3 ½ years until she went home to be with the Lord she loved on August 22, 2020.

Wendy will be remembered for her many crafting, decorative and design talents, with which she blessed so many people, as well as created a beautiful home for her family. Wendy had the gift of helps and was always first to lend a helping hand where ever needed. Wendy will always be remembered for her love for life, her beautiful smile, her sense of humor and her love to laugh. She was passionately and completely in love with her Lord and Savior, her husband of 31 years - Mark, her sons Kristoffer and Kyle, Her Daughters in-law Nancy and Felesha, her grandchildren Stephano, Sully, Shaylee and Seth, her brothers Russ, Craig and Corey, as well as her extended family and dear friends. Wendy will be missed but never forgotten and always in our hearts. We will see you again Sweet Wendy!




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
