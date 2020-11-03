Wesley Tombleson



Keizer - Wesley was the 7 th child of Roscoe & Mary Tombleson, born near Lamar, Colorado, on January 1, 1924 and moved with his family in 1927-28 to Rainier, Oregon, where he lived until he graduated from Rainier High School in 1942. Upon learning his brother had been drafted, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Bluegill, a submarine in the Pacific during WWII as a torpedoman. He went on to graduate from Oregon State College in 1950 with a BS in Industrial Administration.



On Veteran's Day of 1950 he married Beverly Norman and they were married until her death in 2011. They had two children, Janet Wallace of Keizer and Craig of Eugene. He worked various jobs that included at Sears before being hired by State Farm Insurance which he enjoyed from 1959-1995 starting in underwriting and then going on to claims adjuster which he enjoyed most of his career.



He loved to laugh. He enjoyed sports, especially golf and had three lifetime holes-in-one and played in many tournaments over the years. After full retirement, he drove out to Santiam Golf Course five days a week and enjoyed his "five-mile-walk" every day. He only stopped golfing in 2010 due to memory issues. He really enjoyed swimming with his family and Angie remembers him swimming underwater the whole length of the pool with her on his back.



He came to Jesus late in life and although he had memory issues at the time, Jesus remembers and heals all our weaknesses where there are no more tears, no more sorrows.



Wesley passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 96.



He is survived by his daughter, Janet, and son, Craig, grandchildren, Jeff (Adrienne) Wallace, Angie, David and Douglas and seven great-grandchildren.



Many thanks go to the great staff at Sweet Bye N Bye and Signature Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









