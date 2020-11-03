1/1
Wesley Tombleson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley Tombleson

Keizer - Wesley was the 7 th child of Roscoe & Mary Tombleson, born near Lamar, Colorado, on January 1, 1924 and moved with his family in 1927-28 to Rainier, Oregon, where he lived until he graduated from Rainier High School in 1942. Upon learning his brother had been drafted, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Bluegill, a submarine in the Pacific during WWII as a torpedoman. He went on to graduate from Oregon State College in 1950 with a BS in Industrial Administration.

On Veteran's Day of 1950 he married Beverly Norman and they were married until her death in 2011. They had two children, Janet Wallace of Keizer and Craig of Eugene. He worked various jobs that included at Sears before being hired by State Farm Insurance which he enjoyed from 1959-1995 starting in underwriting and then going on to claims adjuster which he enjoyed most of his career.

He loved to laugh. He enjoyed sports, especially golf and had three lifetime holes-in-one and played in many tournaments over the years. After full retirement, he drove out to Santiam Golf Course five days a week and enjoyed his "five-mile-walk" every day. He only stopped golfing in 2010 due to memory issues. He really enjoyed swimming with his family and Angie remembers him swimming underwater the whole length of the pool with her on his back.

He came to Jesus late in life and although he had memory issues at the time, Jesus remembers and heals all our weaknesses where there are no more tears, no more sorrows.

Wesley passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 96.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet, and son, Craig, grandchildren, Jeff (Adrienne) Wallace, Angie, David and Douglas and seven great-grandchildren.

Many thanks go to the great staff at Sweet Bye N Bye and Signature Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved